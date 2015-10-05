6-Year-Old Girl Shot in the Knee in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington Police say a 6-year-old girl was shot in the knee.



It happened about 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Bennett Street. Officers went there after getting a 911 call about shots fired and found the injured child.



The girl was taken to Wilmington Hospital, where police say she was in stable condition.



Officers said they had few details because the investigation is in its preliminary stage.