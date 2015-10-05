Powellville Man Arrested for Kidnapping Ex-Girlfriend

POWELLVILLE, Md.-The Wicomico County Sheriff's Office has arrested a Powellville man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend.

The sheriff's office said the incident happened Sunday at a home on Powellville Road. A woman told deputies her ex-boyfriend had broken in and was abducting her.

Upon arrival deputies said they discovered the door to the home had been forced open and no one was inside. Deputies said they discovered an open Glock handgun box in the victims bedroom and .45 ammunition on the floor. The firearms were missing. Deputies identified the ex-boyfriend as Phillip James Timmons. Timmons had a history of domestic assaults in which he was the aggressor, according to the investigators. His ex-girlfriend applied for and a protective order had been issued prohibiting Timmons from contacting her, the sheriff's office said.



Timmons, his ex-girlfriend and their vehicle were located by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel after Timmons attempted to cross the bridge with two surfboards in the back of his truck, according to investigators. Due to wind restrictions, the surfboards were removed and transported by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Authority road crew. While unloading the surfboards on the other side of the tunnel, Timmons' ex-girlfriend went into the driver's seat and drove toward a police car. Timmons jumped into the bed of the truck and tried to unlock the door, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim found a CBBTP officer and left the truck and ran towards him saying she had been kidnapped and Timmons was armed.

Timmons was taken into custody after a brief struggle. He was in possession of a loaded Glock .45 caliber handgun according to investigators. The victim is OK, deputies said.

Timmons has been charged with kidnapping, abduction, and firearm related charges and is expected to be extradited back to Maryland.

