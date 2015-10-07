Student with Pellet Gun Prompts Virginia School Lockdown

CULPEPER, Va. (AP) - Investigators say a 15-year-old student with a pellet gun prompted Culpeper County school officials to lock down three school buildings.



Culpeper Sheriff Scott Jenkins told a news conference that an investigation is continuing into the incident, which occurred Wednesday morning. He said charges against the ninth-grader are pending.



The high school, middle school and an alternative school were put on lockdown after police received reports of a student with a weapon on a school bus.



While officials said security cameras showed the student leaving the high school, he was taken into custody at an undisclosed location.



Jenkins says investigators believe the teenager was acting alone.

