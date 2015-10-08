Motorcyclist Killed in Crash with SUV

FRANKFORD, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a motorcyclist was killed when his bike hit an SUV in Frankford.



It happened about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday on Pepper Road. Troopers say 20-year-old Toyana Knight Jr. of Seaford was traveling north approaching an intersection.



Police say a 17-year-old driving an SUV did not see the motorcycle and turned left directly in front of it. The motorcycle hit the SUV.



Knight was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.



The crash is under investigation