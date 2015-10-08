Former Utility CEO Sentenced on Fraud Conspiracy Charges

ABINGDON, Va. (AP) - The former CEO of the Bristol Virginia Utilities Authority has been sentenced to more than two years in prison on fraud conspiracy charges.



Multiple media outlets report that 45-year-old Wes Rosenbalm received a 33-year sentenced on Thursday in U.S. District Court in Abingdon.



Rosenbalm had pleaded guilty in July to conspiracy to defraud the Internal Revenue Service and conspiracy to commit federal program fraud.



Court documents show that the Johnson City, Tennessee, man and others evaded income taxes and conspired to solicit kickbacks for the awarding of contracts to vendors of the utility. Among the solicitations by Rosenbalm were tickets to Kentucky basketball games.