Dog Valued at $10K that was Reported Stolen is Found



BEAVERDAM, Va. (AP) - A rare dog valued at more than $10,000 that was reported stolen has been found.



The Hanover County Sheriff's Office says the South African Mastiff was found roaming city streets when it was found by Richmond Animal Control Officers on Friday. The dog was found uninjured and in good health.



The dog's owner had said her dog may have been stolen Monday from her backyard while she was hosting a group of dog breeders. Authorities say the dog was in a kennel when it disappeared and are continuing to investigate.



Over the weekend, the owner had helped host a dog breeder association event that drew more than 50 breeders from across the country.



Allen bough the dog for $10,000 in January from a breeder in South Africa.