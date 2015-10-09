Hogan Appoints 2 Delegates to the House

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed two people to vacancies in the Maryland House of Delegates.



Hogan announced Friday that Elizabeth Proctor will finish the rest of her husband James Proctor's term. He died last month.



Proctor, a Democrat, will represent a district that includes parts of Prince George's and Charles counties. She is a former educator for Prince George's County Public Schools. She also recently served as chair of the Prince George's County Tax Assessment Appeal Board.



Hogan also appointed Carlo Sanchez to represent Prince George's County in District 47B. He will replace William Campos, who resigned last month. Sanchez, a Democrat, is a public safety training officer at Montgomery College.



Hogan announced the appointments after receiving recommendations from the Democratic Central Committees from the two respective counties.