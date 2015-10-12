Police Identify Officer who Shot Knife-Wielding Man - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police Identify Officer who Shot Knife-Wielding Man

Posted:

    
COLUMBIA, Md. (AP) - Howard County Police have identified the officer who shot and killed a man who threatened him with a knife.
    
The department said in a news release Monday that Officer First Class Luke Buchanan shot 19-year-old Gary Carmona Boitano of Hyattsville.
    
Boitano was shot Friday after officers were called to a home on Cardinal Lane in Columbia. A caller reported that a man with a knife was inside the home and threatening to kill him.
    
Police say officers who responded found Boitano in the driveway with a knife. Police say an officer was "forced to fire" at Boitano after he refused to drop the knife.
    
Buchanan, an 8-year veteran of the department, remains on leave as the shooting is investigated.
 

