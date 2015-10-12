Time Running Out to Register to Vote in Virginia Election - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia residents are running out of time to register to vote in the Nov. 3 general election.
    
Tuesday is the voter registration deadline.
    
The Virginia Department of Elections says eligible Virginians can register to vote online at http://elections.virginia.gov/register . The online system also can be used to check registration status and update voter information.
    
The online system requires a resident's Virginia Department of Vehicles information for authentication. Voters who don't have a DMV identification can use the system to provide their information and print a completed registration form, which can be sent to their local voter registration office.
    
Residents also can register to vote in-person at their local voter registration office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

