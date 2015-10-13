$15M Donation will Fund New Center to Restore Hearing

BALTIMORE (AP) - A $15 million gift from a philanthropist to will be used to create a new hearing center focused on restoring functional hearing.



The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine announced on Tuesday that David M. Rubenstein, a philanthropist and co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, will make the donation to the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.



The patient care clinical space for the otology clinic at the Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center will be renamed the David M. Rubenstein Hearing Center. The center will include the Division of Otology and Neurotology, the Division of Audiology, and the Listening Center.



According to the National Institutes of Health, almost 25 percent of Americans ages 65 to 74 and half of those over 75 have a disabling form of hearing loss.