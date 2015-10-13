World Bank Offers Research Grants in Hannah Graham's Memory

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) - The World Bank is offering up to $1.2 million in research grants to combat global sexual violence in memory of slain University of Virginia student Hannah Graham.



The Washington Post reports (http://wapo.st/1LjAbQv ) that grants of up to $150,000 each will be provided in cooperation with the Sexual Violence Research Initiative and will go to researchers examining prevention efforts in low- and middle-income countries.



The competition for proposals is sponsored by an anonymous donor in Graham's memory. Graham's father, John Graham, is an environmental specialist at the World Bank's International Finance Corp.



The 18-year-old student from Fairfax disappeared Sept. 13, 2014. Her body was found more than a month later.



Jesse Lee Matthew Jr. of Charlottesville has been charged with capital murder in the case.