Attorney for O'Donnell Wants Out of FEC Lawsuit

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - An attorney representing Christine O'Donnell in a lawsuit filed by Federal Election Commission is seeking to withdraw from the case, saying he's not been paid for his legal services.



Attorney Richard Abbott filed court papers Wednesday saying he has made numerous requests to address the nonpayment issue.



The FEC claims O'Donnell illegally used at least $20,000 in campaign contributions to pay bills at a townhouse that also served as her 2010 U.S. Senate campaign headquarters.



O'Donnell argues that campaigns are allowed to lease headquarters space and are not prohibited from subleasing space to a candidate for a residence.



FEC records show O'Donnell has given her campaign committee $15,000 in two unsecured, zero-interest loans this year for legal services.



The committee had only $571.96 cash on hand as of June 30.