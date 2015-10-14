Gunman Robs Hockessin Liquor Store - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gunman Robs Hockessin Liquor Store

Posted:

HOCKESSIN, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man who robbed a Hockessin liquor store at gunpoint.
    
It happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday at the Westgate Wine and Spirit Store on Newport Gap Pike. Troopers say A man with a handgun confronted two clerks and demanded money from the register.
    
Police say the clerks gave the gunman money from the register. The gunman fled on foot.
    
No injuries were reported.
 

