Delaware Confirms First Influenza Case for 2015-2016

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reports the state's first laboratory-confirmed case of influenza for the 2015-2016 flu season.

The case involves a 26-year-old New Castle County man who visited the emergency room but was not hospitalized. He is recovering at home.

According to DPH, there are two main types of influenza (flu) virus - types A and B - that routinely spread in people and are responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks each year. Delaware's first case is an influenza A strain.



DPH urges all Delawareans 6 months of age and older who have not yet been vaccinated against the flu to get a vaccination as soon as possible. The flu is easy to transmit and you can get it from healthy - but unvaccinated - children and adults. That’s why DPH's "Get It" campaign especially encourages healthy 19-49-year-olds - who often skip the flu shot - to get vaccinated. The vaccine is readily available through medical providers, pharmacies, and some grocery stores. DPH is conducting public flu clinics including some with evening hours at various locations in the state. For DPH flu clinic schedules this season, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/fluclinics.html.



Flu vaccination reduces the risk of getting sick from the flu or spreading the disease to others. It is especially important that the following groups get flu shots:

Pregnant women and their household contacts;

Caregivers and household contacts of children younger than 6 months, since those children are too young to receive the vaccine;

Seniors;

Those with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems;

Health care providers.



Delawareans are also encouraged to prevent infection by taking simple everyday measures such as washing hands, using hand sanitizer, covering coughs and sneezes and staying at home when sick. These efforts help stop the spread of respiratory illnesses including flu.



Flu symptoms come on suddenly, and include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches and body aches, and fatigue. Some people get complications including pneumonia, bronchitis, and sinus and ear infections. Providers can prescribe antiviral medicines to make illness milder, hasten recovery, and prevent serious complications, hospitalizations, and even death.



Beginning in October each year, DPH monitors the occurrence of influenza-like illness in hospitals, selected long-term care facilities and medical clinics to track flu trends in the state. During the 2014-2015 flu season, there were 28 flu-related deaths and 2,390 confirmed cases of influenza in Delaware, a significant increase in activity from the prior flu season.



For more information on influenza prevention, diagnosis and treatment, call the Division of Public Health at 888-282-8672 or visit www.flu.delaware.gov.



