One Killed, Another Injured in Dover Area Crash

DOVER, Del.- Delaware State Police say one person was killed and another injured in a single vehicle crash that occurred Monday evening on State Route 1 outside of Dover.

Police said the incident occurred around 5:35 p.m. as 44-year-old William R. Brown Jr., and his passenger, 43-year-old Dawn M. Corson, both of Middle River, Md. were traveling southbound in the right lane on Korean War Veterans Highway (SR1) just north of Exit 104 (Scarborough Road) in a 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt. Troopers said two non-contact vehicles, one behind the other, traveling in the left lane next to the Cobalt were in the process of passing when the first car began to move into the right lane. It quickly pulled back into the left lane without colliding with the Cobalt, according to police. Troopers said that at the same time, the Cobalt veered to the right shoulder to avoid contact with the vehicle and pulled back into the right lane. Moments later the Cobalt swerved back to the right and down an embankment where it struck a large tree with the front bumper, police said. The impact caused the Cobalt to rotate in a clockwise manner striking another large tree on the driver's side and then rotate over onto the passenger's side before coming to a stop, according to investigators.

Police said Brown, who was properly restrained, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Corson was removed from the vehicle and then airlifted by Delaware State Police Aviation to Christiana Medical Center where she is currently admitted in serious condition, police said.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation into this incident. Troopers said the initial non-contact vehicle stopped after the crash, but the second non-contact vehicle continued southbound without stopping and no information was provided on its make and model. The right lane of SR1 southbound just north of Exit 104 was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

Anyone with information about the other non-contact vehicle, or who may have witnessed this incident, is are asked to contact Master Cpl. J. Lane at (302) 697-4454, ext. 215.