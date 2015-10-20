Pedestrian Killed Trying to Cross Delaware Road

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed trying to cross a road in New Castle.



It happened about 8:45 p.m. Monday on Pulaski Highway. Troopers say 26-year-old Michael A. Thomas Jr. of Wilmington, who was wearing dark clothing and was not in a crosswalk, was trying to the cross the highway.



Police say Thomas was hit by a car driven by 23-year-old Joshua Wheatley of Newark.



Authorities say Thomas was taken to Christiana Hospital, where he died.



The crash is under investigation, but troopers say charges are not expected to be filed.

