Board to Consider Contract for Armed Guards at City Armory

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland board is scheduled to consider modifying a state contract to pay for uniformed armed guard services at the Fifth Regiment Armory Headquarters in Baltimore.



The Board of Public Works has the item on its agenda for its meeting Wednesday.



The board's agenda item states that Maryland's military department declared an immediate need for armed guards at the National Guard facility in late July as a result of a rise in active shooting events at military sites in the United States. It also says the 5th Regiment Armory is vulnerable to both complex and individual attacks.



The board will consider modifying an existing $1.8 million contract that supplies armed guards at the Camp Fretterd Military Reservation in Reisterstown. The modified amount is for about an additional $857,000.

