Troopers Make Prostitution Arrest at Lewes Area Massage Parlor

LEWES, Del.- Delaware State Police say detectives have arrested two New York women at a Lewes massage parlor after receiving complaints of prostitution activity occurring at the establishment.



Police said the investigation took place Tuesday when detectives had undercover troopers respond to the Best Quality Spa, located at 17274 Coastal Highway, where they asked for massages. Police said that while performing the massage, the masseuses, later identified as Jie Zhao, 50, and Shuyun Han, 50, both of Flushing, NY, offered to perform a sexual act on the troopers in exchange for cash. Authorities said the troopers refused the proposition, however, and left the establishment.



Police said after leaving, investigators returned to the establishment and took both Zhao and Han into custody without incident. They were transported back to Troop 7 where they were each charged with one count of prostitution within 1,000 feet of a school/residence/church or place of worship. They were both ordered held in the Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Institution on $1,000 secured bail.