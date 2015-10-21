Three Flown to Hospital in Queen Anne's Crash - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Three Flown to Hospital in Queen Anne's Crash

Posted:

SUDLERSVILLE, Md. - Three people were flown to hospitals after being involved in an accident in Queen Anne's County.

Maryland State Police say the accident happened around 3:25 p.m. on westbound Route 300 at Route 290 in Sudlersville.

Investigators say Frank Colman Jr., of Ridgley, was driving a 2000 Ford E-350 van when he failed to yield intersection right of way and hit a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Sherry Ernest, of Centreville, was driving the Tahoe and her husband, Joseph Ernest Jr., was a passenger. Both were flown to Baltimore Shock Traume.

Coleman was taken to Christiana Medical Center.

State Police are continuing to investigate and say charges are pending against Colman.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices