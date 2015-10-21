Three Flown to Hospital in Queen Anne's Crash

SUDLERSVILLE, Md. - Three people were flown to hospitals after being involved in an accident in Queen Anne's County.

Maryland State Police say the accident happened around 3:25 p.m. on westbound Route 300 at Route 290 in Sudlersville.

Investigators say Frank Colman Jr., of Ridgley, was driving a 2000 Ford E-350 van when he failed to yield intersection right of way and hit a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe.

Sherry Ernest, of Centreville, was driving the Tahoe and her husband, Joseph Ernest Jr., was a passenger. Both were flown to Baltimore Shock Traume.

Coleman was taken to Christiana Medical Center.

State Police are continuing to investigate and say charges are pending against Colman.