Fire that Damaged 2 Homes was Deliberately Set

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) - The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office says a fire that heavily damaged two homes near Hagerstown was deliberately set.



The agency says the fire early Thursday was set in an outdoor trash can by an unknown individual. The blaze spread to the house on that property and then to a neighboring home. Damage is estimated at $330,000.



The agency says the occupants of the homes are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross and family members.

