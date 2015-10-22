Court Upholds Virginia State House Districts

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A panel of federal judges has rejected a lawsuit alleging that the Virginia House of Delegates illegally packed black voters into a dozen legislative districts.



The judges ruled 2-1 Thursday that the House redistricting plan approved in 2011 was constitutional and did not improperly gerrymander the legislative map to concentrate African Americans into 12 legislative districts and diminish black voters' influence in the rest of the state.



The ruling is a blow to state Democrats, who earlier prevailed in a similar case involving the state's congressional boundaries. Marc Elias, a lawyer for the Democrats, said his side is still reviewing the decision but expects to appeal.



GOP House Speaker William J. Howell praised the ruling. He said the lawsuit was frivolous and a waste of public resources.