Delaware Confirms First Kent County Flu Case for 2015-2016

DOVER, Del.- The Delaware Division of Public Health is reporting the state's first Kent County laboratory-confirmed case of influenza for the 2015-2016 flu season.

The department says the case involves a 33-year-old Kent County woman who is recovering at home. There are two main types of influenza (flu) virus - types A and B - that routinely spread in people and are responsible for seasonal flu outbreaks each year. Kent County's first case is an influenza B strain.

The department is urging all Delawareans 6 months of age and older who have not yet been vaccinated against the flu to get a vaccination as soon as possible. The flu is easy to transmit and you can get it from healthy - but unvaccinated - children and adults. That's why DPH's "Get It" campaign especially encourages healthy 19-49-year-olds - who often skip the flu shot - to get vaccinated. The vaccine is available through medical providers, pharmacies, and some grocery stores.



Here is a listing of upcoming flu clinics statewide:



New Castle County

Oct. 23, 2015 – Newark Farmers Market, 2515 Kirkwood Hwy, Newark, DE 19711, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 3, 2015 – YMCA, 1000 North Walnut St., Wilmington, DE 19801, 11 a.m. – noon.



Kent County

Oct. 30, 2015 – Spence’s Bazaar, 550 S. New St., Dover, DE 19901, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Oct. 31, 2015 - AME Church Women's Missionary Society, 100 W Mispillion St., Harrington, DE 19952, noon–2 p.m.



Sussex County

Oct. 24, 2015 – Rt. 13 Outlet Market, 11290 Trussum Pond, Road, Laurel, DE 19956, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Oct. 31, 2015, - Seaford High School, 399 N Market Street Ext., Seaford, DE 19973, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

For a complete listing of DPH flu clinic schedules this season, visit dhss.delaware.gov/dhss/dph/fluclinics.html



Flu vaccination reduces the risk of getting sick from the flu or spreading the disease to others, according to the department. Officials said it is especially important that the following groups get flu shots:

Pregnant women and their household contacts;

Caregivers and household contacts of children younger than 6 months, since those children are too young to receive the vaccine;

Seniors;

Those with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems;

Health care providers.

Beginning in October each year, DPH monitors the occurrence of influenza-like illness in hospitals, selected long-term care facilities and medical clinics to track flu trends in the state. During the 2014-2015 flu season, there were 28 flu-related deaths and 2,390 confirmed cases of influenza in Delaware, a significant increase in activity from the prior flu season.



The first Delaware flu case occurred in a New Castle County man who had strain A.



For more information on influenza prevention, diagnosis and treatment, call the Division of Public Health at 888-282-8672 or visit flu.delaware.gov.