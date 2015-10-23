Man Charged with Setting Off Stink Bomb in Convenience Store

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Annapolis Police have charged a man with setting off a stink bomb in a convenience store. The man says the action was a joke that turned bad.



Officers were called to the Chesapeake Market on South Cherry Grove Avenue about 9 a.m. Thursday. Authorities say when officers arrived, the front doors were open and people were gasping for air because of the smell.



Police stopped a pickup truck described by witnesses and arrested the driver. Forty-one-year-old Colby Johnson of Annapolis was charged with disturbing the peace.



Johnson tells The Capital of Annapolis (http://bit.ly/1jEZciz ) that "it was kind of a dare" to set off the stink bomb. He said there was no reason why he picked the Chesapeake Market.



Owner J.C. Hwang says he has no hard feelings against Johnson.