5 Pounds of Marijuana Seized During Traffic Stop

WESTOVER, Md. (AP) - Maryland State Police say a Virginia man has been charged after more than 5 pounds of marijuana were found in a car during a traffic stop in Somerset County.



It happened shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday on Route 13 in Westover. Authorities say a trooper saw a car with inoperable tail lights and conducted a traffic stop.



Investigators say the trooper smelled marijuana when he went to the car. Police say the car was searched and 5.2 pounds of marijuana were found.



Forty-two-year-old Andrew Dwight Smith of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with possession with intent to distribute.