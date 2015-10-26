Man Inside Submerged Car had been Reported Missing

MARYLAND CITY, Md. (AP) - Police say a man who was found dead inside an overturned car along the Baltimore-Washington Parkway had been reported missing earlier this month.



U.S. Park Police identified the man late Monday as 26-year-old Marcus Freeman of Laurel.



Police say his car was spotted earlier Monday by a contractor who was cutting grass along the parkway. The car had traveled several hundred feet down a steep embankment into a heavily wooded area near the Route 198 exit in Maryland City. It was overturned and partially submerged in water.



Police responded and broke the car's windows, and they found Freeman's body inside.



Freeman was reported missing by Laurel police on Oct. 15.

