Man Rams, Drags Another Man with Car

KENSINGTON, Md. (AP) - A Montgomery County man has been charged with ramming and running over a man with his car, causing the victim to be dragged 90 feet.



Montgomery County police say 25-year-old Bryan Jackson has been charged with attempted murder after the assault, which occurred on Sunday evening.



Police say Jackson saw the man drop off Jackson's ex-girlfriend at her Kensington-area home and then followed the man. Police say the man got out of his car to confront Jackson. Police say Jackson rammed the man with his car, backed over him and then struck him a third time. That's when the victim was dragged.



The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Jackson was arrested Monday and is being held on bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.