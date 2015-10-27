Pocomoke Official Denies Firing of Officer was Retaliation - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. (AP)-A Pocomoke City police officer involved in the controversy surrounding the ouster of the Eastern Shore town's police chief has himself been fired.
    
City Manager Ernie Crofoot says he fired Officer Franklin Savage on Monday. Crofoot said Tuesday that Savage will remain on the payroll for four weeks for insurance coverage purposes.
    
Savage's attorney, who also represents ousted chief Kelvin Sewell, says Savage's firing was retaliation for filing a complaint alleging that he was subjected to racial harassment while serving on a drug unit.
    
Crofoot says he can't disclose why Savage was fired, but that it wasn't for disciplinary reasons. He says the claim of retaliation is "baloney."
    
City officials previously have denied that Sewell was terminated because he refused to fire Savage and another black officer.

