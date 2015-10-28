Man Charged with Bludgeoning Wife to Death in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (AP) - Police say a man bludgeoned his wife to death with a dumbbell inside their Laurel home.



Howard County police say 41-year-old Jason Martin has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of his wife, 42-year-old Carla Dee Martin.



Police say the couple's three children were home at the time of the slaying on Tuesday night. Police spokeswoman Sherry Llewellyn says the children did not witness their mother being killed. The children are all under age 12 and are staying with relatives.



After the slaying, police say Martin went to a neighbor's house with blood on his clothes and said his wife was hurt. Police say a bloody dumbbell was found near her body.



Martin is being held without bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.

