Potential Virginia Gubernatorial Candidates Staying Busy

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Next week's legislative elections have been a good opportunity for those vying to be Virginia's next governor to make important friends and allies, increase their name recognition and generally boost their chances for a successful 2017 run.



Potential gubernatorial candidates in both major political parties have been active attending rallies, fundraisers and knocking on doors as surrogates ahead of Election Day.



Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat who is also a practicing pediatric neurologist, said he's tried to attend as many political events on nights and weekends as possible before Election Day as a way to help his party.



Potential Republican candidates Ed Gillespie, U.S. Rep. Rob Wittman, and former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli have all been active as well.

