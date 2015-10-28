Ex-Virginia National Guard Colonel Sentenced for Child Porn - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) - A former colonel in the Virginia National Guard has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for child pornography.
    
Fifty-four-year-old Gary Williamson of Lynchburg was sentenced in federal court Wednesday for receiving and distributing child pornography. He'll be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.
    
Court records show Williamson possessed more than 2,000 images of child pornography, many that he distributed through a website and email.
    
Williamson had served as commander of the Virginia Army Guard Medical Command.

