UPDATE: Part of Hearn Building Collapses in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Md.- A section of Race Street in Cambridge has been shut down after a partial building collapse Wednesday night.

According to witnesses, at around 8 p.m. a large section of brick wall at the Hearn building collapsed. Witnesses said pieces of the wall fell into an alley way and onto the Tolley Theater.

Gene Tolley, owner of the theater, says he has watched the building decay for years. The collapse was shocking, but not a surprise.

"This is what I call demolition by not doing. Bynot following up on it. It fell down on me and the street. We got out of there, it was like a rolling thunder coming through there," said Tolley.

Rescue (Cambridge) Fire Company officials said there were no reported injuries.

Officials said wind could have been a factor in the collapse.

Thursday afternoon, the first inspector of three surveyed the building's structural integrity. The other two engineers are arriving Friday morning, and the city expects to have the results within days.

"They can look over the building to tell us what the next process is, and what the recommendation would be. We don't have a clue of what that's going to be at this time, and we're not going to speculate on what they might say," Odie Wheeler, Cambridge Public Works director told WBOC.

Late Thursday, concrete jersey walls and chain link fencing were brought into the 500 block of race street, which city officials say is now closed until further notice.

The city says the building has no owner at this time.