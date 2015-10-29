Troopers Investigate Crash Involving Pedestrian

CLAYMONT, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a one car crash in which a man was hit Wednesday night in Claymont.



According to police, the initial investigation determined that the crash happened on Wednesday, October 28, 2015, at approximately 9:50 p.m., as Natalino Capodanno, 73, of Claymont, Del, was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Naamans Road just west of Hickman Road, in Claymont.

Police say as Capodanno, who was not utilizing a marked crosswalk, stepped into the roadway, he was struck by the front bumper of a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier, which was being operated by Christopher E. McLvrid, of Marcus Hook, Pa., and which was in the process of turning from Hickman Road onto westbound Naamans Road. The force of the impact caused Capodanno to strike the windshield of the Cavalier. He was then vaulted over the top of the car before landing in the roadway where he came to rest.



Police say Natalino Capodanno was treated at the scene by New Castle County Paramedics. He was then removed from the scene by EMS and transported to the Christiana Hospital Trauma Center where he was admitted for his non-life threatening injuries. Capodanno was cited by troopers with Crossing a Roadway at other than a Marked Crosswalk.



Christopher McLvrid, who was able to bring his vehicle to a controlled stop at the scene, was not injured.