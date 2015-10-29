Virginia Student Accused of Plotting Attack at High School

STAFFORD, Va. (AP) - Police say a student in Virginia has been charged with threatening a shooting and bombing at his high school.



Stafford County sheriff's spokesman Bill Kennedy said in a statement Thursday that the 15-year-old male student at Brooke Point High School faces a terrorism charge along with threatening to bomb or damage a building.



Kennedy says the student threatened to shoot another student Monday if she didn't assist in the plot. Some parents found out about the threat and notified the school's principal Tuesday.



Kennedy says a search of the boy's home found weapons that were locked and secured. None were missing. A search of the boy's computer turned up no additional threats.



The student's name wasn't released. He is being held at a detention center in Stafford.