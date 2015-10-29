Man Pulls Stolen Gun While Running from Officers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Annapolis police say they've arrested a man who pulled a stolen handgun from his waistband as he was running away from officers.



Police say 19-year-old Arshad Abdullah has been charged with eight firearms offenses along with drug-dealing charges. Police say the gun was stolen in Pennsylvania in September.



Police say officers were patrolling on Newtowne Drive on Wednesday evening when they approached a group of people. Police say two men started running. Police say one of them was Abdullah, and that while he was running, he took out the gun, which flew out of his hand.



Annapolis police say they've recovered 64 illegal guns this year, up from 43 in all of 2014.



Abdullah is being held on bond. Online court records do not list an attorney for him.