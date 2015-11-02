Salisbury Teen Finds Sewing Needle in Piece of Halloween Candy - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Salisbury Teen Finds Sewing Needle in Piece of Halloween Candy

Posted:
Candy and Needle. Courtesy: Salisbury Police. Candy and Needle. Courtesy: Salisbury Police.
Package lot number. Courtesy: Salisbury Police. Package lot number. Courtesy: Salisbury Police.

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are warning parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after officers say a teenager found a sewing needle in a twizzler.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, investigation into the incident began when the parents of the 15-year-old contacted police at around 5:30 Sunday evening. Officers arrived at their home in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue and observed the piece of candy, which did in fact contain a needle, even though the packaging did not appear to be tampered with.

Officers are working with the FBI to identify the person responsible for the incident.

According to Salisbury Police, the candy in question was collected while the family trick-or-treated in the following areas: Russell Avenue, Druid Hill Avenue, Riverside Drive, West College, Camden Avenue, Evergreen Avenue and Monticello Avenue.

Police say the lot number for this particular package of candy is 701-86472-004, but this appears to be a unique incident within Wicomico County.

Parents are urged to pay close attention to the Halloween candy their children are consuming, especially twizzlers, and to contact law enforcement if they find any foreign objects.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Man Catches Greenwood Teen Falling From Park Ride: 'It's OK to Let go'

    Man Catches Greenwood Teen Falling From Park Ride: 'It's OK to Let go'

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:06 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:06:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 8:09 AM EDT2017-06-26 12:09:11 GMT

    A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

    More

    A 14-year-old girl from Greenwood, Delaware fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, tumbling into a crowd of park guests and employees gathered below to catch her before she hit the ground.

    More

  • Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Three Young Boys Hurt in Dover Rollover Crash

    Monday, June 12 2017 11:25 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:25:03 GMT
    Monday, June 12 2017 11:34 AM EDT2017-06-12 15:34:04 GMT
    (Photo Credit: MGN)(Photo Credit: MGN)

    Three children are hurt, one critically, after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

    Three young boys were hurt - one critically - after a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Dover. 

    More

  • DSP Searching for Suspects in Felton Armed Robbery

    Monday, June 26 2017 7:27 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:27:53 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 7:30 AM EDT2017-06-26 11:30:44 GMT

    Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station. 

    More

    Delaware State Police are investigating the armed robbery of a Felton area gas station. 

    More

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Delaware Girl Falls From Six Flags Ride

    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 5:13 PM EDT2017-06-25 21:13:57 GMT
    A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.A Delawre girl is seen falling from a ride at Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury, New York.

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

    A teenager fell about 25 feet from a stopped gondola ride at an upstate New York amusement park Saturday night, falling into a crowd of park guests and employees who had gathered to catch her. 

    More

  • Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Georgetown Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend

    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, June 25 2017 9:34 PM EDT2017-06-26 01:34:26 GMT
    A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.A Georgetown man was arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest.

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

    A Georgetown man has been arrested after stabbing his girlfriend in the chest, according to the Rehoboth Beach Police Department. 

    More

  • One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    One Killed in Kent County Apartment Fire

    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT
    Monday, June 26 2017 4:40 AM EDT2017-06-26 08:40:33 GMT

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

    The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is investigating an apartment fire that killed one person and injured another. 

    More

  • Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>

  • City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    City of Salisbury Celebrates the Life of Brooke Mulford

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

    The City of Salisbury celebrated the life of 12-year-old Brooke Mulford Friday night.

    Hundreds of balloons were released into the sky from James Bennett High School Friday night in honor of Brooke Mulford.

    Brooke battled neuroblastoma for nearly 8 years and passed away on June 12th.

    More

  • Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    Caesar Rodney School District Brings Free Meals to Kids With New Bus

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

    This summer, the Caesar Rodney School District is bringing meals to students with the use of a "Lunch Bus" that travels to a number of locations on weekdays. It serves kids and teenagers who are 18 years old or younger, even if they're not students in the district.

    More

  • Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Woman Stabbed to Death Outside Hospital on Virginia's Eastern Shore

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More

    Authorities say a woman was stabbed to death outside a hospital in Northampton County on Virginia's Eastern Shore. Northampton County Sheriff David L. Doughty Jr. says 42-year-old Shelli L. Crockett of Keller, Virginia, died after being attacked Monday morning during a domestic dispute in a parking lot outside Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox.

    More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices