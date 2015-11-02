Salisbury Teen Finds Sewing Needle in Piece of Halloween Candy

SALISBURY, Md. – Salisbury Police are warning parents to check their children’s Halloween candy after officers say a teenager found a sewing needle in a twizzler.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, investigation into the incident began when the parents of the 15-year-old contacted police at around 5:30 Sunday evening. Officers arrived at their home in the 1000 block of Grant Avenue and observed the piece of candy, which did in fact contain a needle, even though the packaging did not appear to be tampered with.

Officers are working with the FBI to identify the person responsible for the incident.

According to Salisbury Police, the candy in question was collected while the family trick-or-treated in the following areas: Russell Avenue, Druid Hill Avenue, Riverside Drive, West College, Camden Avenue, Evergreen Avenue and Monticello Avenue.

Police say the lot number for this particular package of candy is 701-86472-004, but this appears to be a unique incident within Wicomico County.

Parents are urged to pay close attention to the Halloween candy their children are consuming, especially twizzlers, and to contact law enforcement if they find any foreign objects.