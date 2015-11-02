2 VCU Students Killed in Falls; Ruled Accidental - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 VCU Students Killed in Falls; Ruled Accidental

Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - In separate incidents, two Virginia Commonwealth University students died in accidental falls.
    
Richmond police say 25-year-old Benjamin G. Sykes died from a fall from elevated railroad tracks. The fall occurred Friday night.
    
Sunday, 21-year-old Christopher J. Ducic was found unconscious on a city street.
    
The Richmond Times-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/1LMV9tD) says an autopsy concluded his death was the result of a fall. Both deaths were ruled accidental.
    
Sykes was a first-year student in the School of Dentistry. Ducic was a senior engineering student.
    
VCU was offering counseling services to students.
    
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices