FCC to Fine Firm for Blocking Hotspots at Baltimore Venue

BALTIMORE (AP) - The Federal Communications Commission has proposed a $718,000 fine against a Wi-Fi provider that blocked personal hotspots at the Baltimore Convention Center.



The FCC said in a news release Monday that is proposing the fine against M.C. Dean Inc., which is headquartered in Dulles, Virginia. The firm provides Internet services, including Wi-Fi, to the convention center.



The FCC says during a 26-day period late last year, M.C. Dean provided and sold Internet services to exhibitors and attendees to events attended by at least 43,000 people.



M.C. Dean said in a statement that it will challenge the proposed fine, saying it complied with applicable law and ensured that visitors could use their personal Wi-Fi devices at the convention center.

