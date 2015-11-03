Suspect in Fatal Delaware Home Invasion Extradited

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a man charged in a Dover home invasion that left two people dead has been returned to Delaware.



Troopers say 21-year-old Saleem Shabazz of Philadelphia was extradited Tuesday from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested on Oct. 22. He is charged with first-degree murder and numerous other offenses. He is being held without bond.



Police say on Oct. 17, two men forced their way into a home and fatally shot the homeowner, 52-year-old Clifton Leager. Eighteen-year-old Haley Henwood was shot and killed during gunfire that broke out as the men fled.



Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Harrington of Pennsylvania surrendered to authorities in that state on Oct. 18 in connection with the home invasion.