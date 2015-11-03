Gunman Robs Dover Gas Station - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Gunman Robs Dover Gas Station

Posted:

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Dover Police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station at gunpoint.
    
It happened about 10:25 p.m. Monday at US Gas on North DuPont Highway. Officers say a man pointed a handgun at a clerk, then took cash and items from the station.
    
Police say the man then ran away.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices