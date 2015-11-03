Man Sentenced in Wilmington Trust Fraud Gets Prison Reprieve

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A federal judge has delayed the start of the prison sentence for a Dover businessman who pleaded guilty to conspiracy in an ongoing criminal investigation of the lending practices of the failed Wilmington Trust bank.



The judge on Tuesday ordered 52-year-old Salvatore Leone to report to prison on Jan. 4. Leone initially was given 60 days to report to prison after being sentenced Oct. 6 to a year and a day behind bars.



But Leone's attorney asked that the sentence be delayed so that Leone could oversee the busy holiday season at his Dover restaurant.



The defense also said allowing Leone to report to prison after the holidays could help ease the impact of his absence on his 10-year-old autistic son.



Prosecutors did not object to the postponement.