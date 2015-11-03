Police: Former Employee Fell from Ceiling During Burglary

EDGEWATER, Md. (AP) - Authorities say a former employee of an Edgewater restaurant has been caught on camera falling from the eatery's ceiling during a burglary.



Anne Arundel County police spokesman Cpl. Jacklyn Davis says 40-year-old Mark Akers of Edgewater was charged with three counts of burglary, trespassing and malicious destruction of property for the incident at Angelina's Italian Kitchen.



Police were called to the restaurant Saturday morning after the owner arrived and found the front door broken and extensive damage inside.



Davis says officers watched overnight surveillance video with the owner and observed a man fall from the ceiling and limp to the cash register. The owner identified the man as Akers, a former employee.



Police say Akers wasn't able to obtain any money from the register and left the property.

