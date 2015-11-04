Man, Woman Rob Gas Station at Gunpoint - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Man, Woman Rob Gas Station at Gunpoint

Posted:
(Photo: MGN) (Photo: MGN)

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a New Castle gas station at gunpoint.
    
It happened about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Dash Inn on 288 Christiana Road. Troopers say a man with a handgun and a woman confronted a clerk and demanded cash.
    
Police say the clerk gave them money from the register. The robbers than ran away.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices