Man, Woman Rob Gas Station at Gunpoint

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police are looking for a man and woman who robbed a New Castle gas station at gunpoint.



It happened about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday at the Dash Inn on 288 Christiana Road. Troopers say a man with a handgun and a woman confronted a clerk and demanded cash.



Police say the clerk gave them money from the register. The robbers than ran away.

