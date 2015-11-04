Richmond Police Officer Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Officials say a Richmond police officer has been arrested and is facing sexual assault charges.



The Richmond Police Department said Wednesday that Charles Church was taken into custody Wednesday near his home while he was off duty. The 39-year-old has worked for the department for 12 years and has been placed on administrative leave without pay.



Police say Church has been charged with two felony counts of sodomy of a juvenile in connection with the sexual assault that occurred Monday. The department says an investigation is ongoing and a spokesman declined to provide further details.



It wasn't immediately clear whether Church has an attorney.