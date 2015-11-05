Del. Woman, 44, Accused of Having Sex with Daughter's Underage Boyfriend

DOVER, Del.- Smyrna police say they have arrested a 44-year-old woman accused of having sex with her daughter's 13-year-old boyfriend.

Police said on Wednesday, Nov. 4, they concluded an investigation with the arrest of Elaine B. Goodman of the unit block of Moriarty Street in Dover.

According to police, during the month of March 2015 a report was made to the Smyrna Police Department alleging an inappropriate relationship between Goodman and a 13-year-old boy. During the investigation, detectives said they determined that Goodman had contact through text messages with her daughter's boyfriend and on the night of March 15, Goodman met with the teen and engaged in a sexual relationship.

Police say Goodman was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree rape, fourth-degree rape, two counts of second-degree unlawful sexual contact and sexual solicitation of a child. Goodman was presented in the Justice of the Peace Court 2 via video phone and committed to Delores J. Baylor Women's Correctional Center in default of $225,000 secured bond pending a future court appearance.