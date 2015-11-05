CLICK HERE FOR EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT USING WBOC'S CLOSING SYSTEM

There are a couple of ways to post closings or delays for your institution/business/church . The first and most recommended way is by going to http://www.wboc.com/category/322790/manageclosings and logging in with your ID code and password.

The other way is by calling 443-260-2751. Calling this number will prompt you to enter user ID and password pins. Once in the system, voice prompts will enable you to schedule your event.

We realize there is always room for error. If attempts to access the closings system have failed, please call the WBOC Newsroom at 443-880-9148 and we will manually enter the information. Institutions, businesses and churches that do not have already have a closings account can request one by calling the newsroom at 443-880-9148.