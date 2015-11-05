One Uninjured in Laurel Bus Crash

LAUREL, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus that happened late Thursday afternoon east of Laurel.

Troopers said the accident happened just before 3:30 p.m. on Shiloh Church Road in the area of Chipmans Pond Road.

Investigators said 22-year-old Jami Baker, of Laurel, was driving a 2002 Oldsmobile Alero east on Shiloh Church Road, directly behind the school bus driven by 53-year-old Pamela Johnson, of Laurel. Police said Baker failed to stop and hit the back of the bus.

Troopers say Baker was treated and released at the scene with minor injuries. She was cited for following to closely.

The bus driver and six students on board the bus were uninjured in the collision.