Virginia State Trooper Resigns After Sex Assault Conviction - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Virginia State Trooper Resigns After Sex Assault Conviction

Posted:

CLINTWOOD, Va. (AP) - A Virginia state trooper has resigned after his sexual assault conviction in southwest Virginia.
    
The Bristol Herald-Courier (http://bit.ly/1OrFoMA) reports that 43-year-old Andre Patrick Peak of Clintwood entered an Alford plea Thursday in Dickenson County Circuit Court to a charge of sexual assault and battery.
    
A special prosecutor handling the case said Peak resigned as a senior trooper in Dickenson County as part of a plea agreement.
    
State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller confirmed Peak is no longer employed.
    
Peak received a 12-month suspended sentence and will serve a year of supervised probation.
    
The indictment said the assault occurred in December 2014.
    
Geller said the assault occurred while Peak was off duty.
    
An Alford plea means a defendant acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction but does not admit guilt.
    

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices