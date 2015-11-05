Virginia State Trooper Resigns After Sex Assault Conviction

CLINTWOOD, Va. (AP) - A Virginia state trooper has resigned after his sexual assault conviction in southwest Virginia.



The Bristol Herald-Courier (http://bit.ly/1OrFoMA) reports that 43-year-old Andre Patrick Peak of Clintwood entered an Alford plea Thursday in Dickenson County Circuit Court to a charge of sexual assault and battery.



A special prosecutor handling the case said Peak resigned as a senior trooper in Dickenson County as part of a plea agreement.



State police spokeswoman Corinne Geller confirmed Peak is no longer employed.



Peak received a 12-month suspended sentence and will serve a year of supervised probation.



The indictment said the assault occurred in December 2014.



Geller said the assault occurred while Peak was off duty.



An Alford plea means a defendant acknowledges there is sufficient evidence for a conviction but does not admit guilt.

