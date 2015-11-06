Police: Man Found Sleeping in Shop After Breaking In - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Police: Man Found Sleeping in Shop After Breaking In

Posted:

ODENTON, Md. (AP) - Anne Arundel County Police say officers found a man who allegedly broke into a dry cleaning shop asleep in the business.
    
Police were called to Bill's Cleaners in Odenton about 7 a.m. Thursday for a reported burglary. Officers searched the building and found a man sleeping inside.
    
Investigators say the man broke into the building through a back door. Money and items from the business were found with the man, who police say damaged the shop.
    
Forty-five-year-old Dwain Perrin of Gambrills was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and other offenses.
 

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices