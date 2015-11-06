Police: Man Found Sleeping in Shop After Breaking In

ODENTON, Md. (AP) - Anne Arundel County Police say officers found a man who allegedly broke into a dry cleaning shop asleep in the business.



Police were called to Bill's Cleaners in Odenton about 7 a.m. Thursday for a reported burglary. Officers searched the building and found a man sleeping inside.



Investigators say the man broke into the building through a back door. Money and items from the business were found with the man, who police say damaged the shop.



Forty-five-year-old Dwain Perrin of Gambrills was arrested and charged with burglary, theft and other offenses.

