Lawyer Elizabeth Embry to Run for Baltimore Mayor

BALTIMORE (AP) - Lawyer Elizabeth Embry has announced that she plans to run for Baltimore mayor.



The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/1HxyzRA) Embry made the announcement Friday on the steps of City College, her high school alma mater. The 38-year-old lawyer from Waverly launched her campaign with promises of working to end the city's violence, expand the economy and strengthen public schools.



Embry's experience in public service includes serving as a felony prosecutor, as acting director of the Mayor's Office of Criminal Justice and as an assistant solicitor in the city's Office of Law.



She is the eleventh candidate to join the Democratic primary. One Republican candidate has filed to run, Brian Charles Vaeth.



The Democratic Primary is April 26. Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake announced in September that she would not run for re-election.



