Police Searching for Suspect in Salisbury Bank Robbery

SALISBURY, Md. - Salisbury Police are investigating an armed bank robbery at the Bank of Delmarva on Eastern Shore Dr.

Police say a lone male suspect entered the bank just after 10:30 Saturday morning, took out a handgun, and demanded money. He then took off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police describe him as a Middle Eastern or African American male, between 40 and 50 years old, about 5'4", with a medium build and a light brown complexion. He was last seen wearing a black turban, eye glasses, khaki pants, and a white jacket. Police also say he had a dark black beard that may have been a disguise.

Anyone with information on the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Salisbury Police.